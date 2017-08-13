MIAMI (WSVN) - Is Venezuela behind a plot to kill one of its most outspoken critics in the United States? Sen. Marco Rubio is reportedly not taking any chances.

The Miami Herald reported that Florida’s junior senator has been under increased protection, both in Washington, D.C. and in South Florida, since a threat against his life was uncovered by U.S. intelligence, last month.

According to the report, officials believe Diosdado Cabello, a top Venezuelan government official, may have already hired “unspecified Mexican nationals” to carry out his assassination plan.

On Friday, Rubio sat down with 7News and again called out the country’s socialist leadership. “The answer to Venezuela is not a military coup or civil war or violence. The answer to Venezuela is an election, under their own constitution. Have an election,” he said. “Of course, the leaders there don’t want to have an election ’cause they’ll lose, and some of the people who are leaders in Venezuela are narco-traffickers, so they think, if they lose, they’ll be out of power, they’ll be extradited, tried in the United States for drug crimes, so they’re going to do everything they can to hold on to power.”

A spokesperson for U.S. Capitol Police declined to elaborate on security measures being taken to ensure Rubio’s safety, issuing a statement that read, “We do not comment on how we carry out our protective responsibilities for Congress.”

At least 124 people have been killed protesting Venezuela’s government in recent months.

