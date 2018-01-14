Rep. Wilson boycotting Trump’s State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Florida lawmaker Frederica Wilson announced she is boycotting President Donald Trump’s upcoming Stet of the Union address.

In a statement issued Sunday, the Democratic representative from Florida’s 24th district explained why she would not be attending the Jan. 30 address for the first time since serving in the House of Representatives.

“I have no doubt that instead of delivering a message of inclusivity and an agenda that benefits all Americans, President Trump’s address will be full of innuendo, empty promises, and lies,” Wilson said in her statement.

Wilson’s announcement comes three days after the commander in chief, when discussing the protection of immigrants with lawmakers in the Oval Offices. referred to Haiti, El Salvador and African countries as “sh*thole countries,” according to a report from The Washington Post.

“Mr. Trump has demeaned the presidency at every opportunity and cast doubt on our nation’s standing as a global leader,” Wilson said in her statement. “The United States’ reputation is smoldering in the ashes of his recent racist and incendiary remarks about Haiti and African nations.”

Wilson added, “It would be an embarrassment to be seen with [Trump] at a forum that under any other president would be an honor to attend.”

