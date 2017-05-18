SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As anticipated, Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah, announced Thursday in a letter to constituents that he is leaving Congress at the end of June.

“As you know, after careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life,” Chaffetz wrote in a letter to 3rd District constituents on his congressional website.

The five-term congressman said he sent a letter this week to Gov. Gary Herbert indicating his intention to resign effective June 30.

Herbert said Thursday afternoon he had not seen the resignation letter, which would trigger the governor calling a special election to replace the congressman.

Chaffetz called his nine years in the House a “rare honor and a privilege.”

“When I first ran for Congress in 2008, I promised I would get in, serve and get out. I told voters I did not believe Congress should be a lifetime career. I knew from day one that my service there would not last forever,” he wrote.

Chaffetz announced a month ago that not only will he not seek re-election in 2018, but he might leave office early for a private sector job the Deseret News has reported is believed to be at Fox News. He is in Utah recuperating from recent foot surgery.

Chaffetz said his life has undergone some big changes over the past 18 months, including turning 50 and “the reality of spending more than 1,500 nights away from my family over eight years hit me harder than it had before.”

“I’ve slept on a cot in my office largely to save money for the Chaffetz family, but also to remind myself that my service there was temporary,” he wrote. “We feel my time in Congress has been well-spent, but it now seems the right time to turn the page.”

Chaffetz steps aside during a tumultuous time in the White House as President Donald Trump finds himself in a maelstrom of controversy.

Chaffetz is chairman of the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, the top investigative body in the chamber. He recently requested James Comey’s memos and invited the fired FBI director to testify next week before his panel.

In response to a question about Chaffetz leaving at the end of June, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., said in his weekly news briefing Thursday he had not spoken with Chaffetz.

“He has not told me that,” Ryan said. “I will find out from Chairman Chaffetz what he is doing or isn’t doing. I’m not going to comment on something that’s in the media. I’d rather hear from him myself as to what his plans are.”

Utah Republican leaders are openly fuming over Chaffetz’s apparent decision to leave office early.

“We’re completely frustrated that we are having to deal with this,” said Senate President Wayne Niederhauser, R-Sandy. “If it’s just to go on to a different job, a more lucrative job, that will be very offensive to me” as well as to other lawmakers.

The prospect of his resignation has also created a sharp divide between GOP legislative leaders and Herbert, also a Republican, over how to fill a vacant U.S. House seat.

Both House and Senate Republicans voted unanimously in caucus meetings Wednesday to tell the governor to call a special session of the Legislature so a law can be passed putting a special election process in place.

Herbert has dug in his heels on calling for a special congressional election that would mirror Utah’s current general election process.

