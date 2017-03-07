Protesters push Rubio out of office space in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Protesters have gotten U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio evicted from his office space in Jacksonville, Florida, days after a landlord said the lease for his Tampa office wouldn’t be renewed because of vocal crowds of demonstrators making weekly visits.

Rubio spokeswoman Christiana Mandreucci says the Miami Republican has until April 30 to leave his office. She says the building is next to a pediatric behavioral clinic and that played a role in the landlord choosing not to renew the month-to-month lease.

The Tampa landlord said last week that vocal demonstrators who oppose President Donald Trump’s agenda have become too disruptive to the other tenants.

Jeff Alstadt, an organizer of Indivisible Clay County, tells The Florida Times-Union he disputes that the protesters have been disruptive.

He says they pride themselves on “being respectful” and added that Rubio’s staff also is respectful.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.