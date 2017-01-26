Protesters charged after flying ‘RESIST’ banner from crane

WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven Greenpeace protesters are facing charges after climbing a 270-foot tall construction crane blocks from the White House and unfurling a massive orange and yellow banner with the word, “RESIST.”

Media outlets report that the protesters, who began their climb early Wednesday, came down after 10 p.m. and were taken into custody. Police say they are charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful entry and destruction of property.

The banner encouraging opposition to President Donald Trump’s agenda was clearly visible from the grounds of the White House for several hours on Wednesday. Protesters hoped it would get under his skin.

The protests came a day after the Trump administration moved to delay implementation of at least 30 environmental rules and froze new Environmental Protection Agency contracts and grant awards.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.