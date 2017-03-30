Prosecutors find reasonable doubt Bannon falisfied voter registration in Dade County

MIAMI (WSVN) - 7News has exclusive new details on a Florida case against White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, and it has to do with his voter registration.

Bannon is no stranger to being in the headlines. In Miami-Dade County, the controversial figure in the Trump administration faced accusations that he committed voter fraud.

In fact, the White House chief strategist has been under investigation by the Miami-Dade State Attorneys Office.

The allegation was that Bannon submitted false information when he twice swore to the elections department that he resided in Miami-Dade County while actually residing out of state.

Bannon registered to vote on April 2, 2014, listing Miami as his single residence, according to prosecutors.

The state, however, discovered he was associated with other properties in California.

But the legal definition of residency is not simple, says the state. It’s vague.

In their close-out memo they write: “The State Attorney’s Office received information that the subject had fraudulently registered to vote in Miami-Dade County. According to reports, the subject registered to vote by listing an address in Coconut Grove as his home address while actually residing outside of Florida … However, the investigation also revealed sufficient evidence that the subject intended to legally reside in Miami-Dade County. Therefore, at a minimum, there is reasonable doubt as to the subject’s guilt.”

Prosecutors said, according to records from Miami-Dade Elections, Bannon never voted in Miami-Dade County.

