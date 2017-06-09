President Trump disputes Comey’s claims, says he would be willing to testify under oath

President Donald Trump says he’s “100 percent” willing to testify under oath about his interactions with fired FBI director James Comey.

Trump insists that Comey lied in some parts of the testimony he gave Thursday to the Senate intelligence committee. Comey testified under oath.

Trump says that he never asked Comey for a pledge of loyalty and never told Comey he hoped the investigation of former national security adviser Michael Flynn would go away.

He says nobody would ask a man he hardly knew to pledge loyalty to him.

