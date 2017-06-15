Pence makes address at FIU on Central American issues

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The vice president of the United States will discuss Central American issues, Thursday afternoon, at Florida International University.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance at the Central American Conference on Prosperity and Security, hosted at FIU’s Modesto Maidique Campus.

The conference will focus on fixing issues in parts of Central America. Some of the topics include security, drug trafficking, illegal immigration and gang violence.

Pence is expected to be joined by several Trump administration members, including U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly.

Leaders from Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador, Haiti and Mexico will also be in attendance.

The presidents of Honduras and El Salvador took to Twitter before the conference, hoping to get one-on-one conversations with Pence. They hope to advocate for temporary protective status for their nationals who have been allowed to live and work in the U.S.

Three groups are hoping to protest and advocate for their own causes, as well. The pro-Israel group Shalom International is hoping to send Pence a message to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem.

The Florida Immigrant Coalition is expected to hold a conference to protest Kelly and the Trump administration’s immigration policies on the fifth anniversary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals.

The Democratic Society and People’s Progressive Caucus of Miami-Dade is the third group that is protesting the visit of Pence, Tillerson, Kelly and U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin.

Traffic near FIU will be delayed and some services may halt during the afternoon. The Metrorail, Metromover and Metrobus may stop during the afternoon and evening hours. Officials said to also expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

The delays may trickle into Friday once President Trump arrives in South Florida.

Pence’s keynote address is expected to begin at 1 p.m.

