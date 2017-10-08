Pence leaves Colts game after players kneel during anthem

Vice President Mike Pence has left the Colts game in Indianapolis, Sunday, after several San Fransisco 49ers players reportedly kneeled during the National Anthem.

Pence shared a photo on Twitter before the game, expressing his excitement.

Looking forward to cheering for our @Colts & honoring the great career of #18 Peyton Manning at @LucasOilStadium today. Go Colts! pic.twitter.com/C3aCYUNpqG — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence later announced, via Twitter, that he had left the Colts game because he and Trump “will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem.”

I left today's Colts game because @POTUS and I will not dignify any event that disrespects our soldiers, our Flag, or our National Anthem. — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Trump said, via Twitter, that he and Pence had previously discussed the scenario. He tweeted, “I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen.”

I asked @VP Pence to leave stadium if any players kneeled, disrespecting our country. I am proud of him and @SecondLady Karen. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2017

I stand with @POTUS Trump, I stand with our soldiers, and I will always stand for our Flag and our National Anthem. pic.twitter.com/B0zP5M41MQ — Vice President Pence (@VP) October 8, 2017

Pence shared another photo on Twitter and said, “We were proud to stand – with all our @Colts – for our soldiers, our flag, and our National Anthem.”