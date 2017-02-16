NY Post: Trump to tap Loria for US ambassador to France

MIAMI (WSVN) - The owner of the Miami Marlins could soon be part of President Donald Trump’s team fairly soon.

According to the New York Post’s Wednesday report, the Marlins owner Jeffery Loria is under consideration to become the United Sates Ambassador to France.

Loria reportedly donated about $125,000 to the Trump campaign.

Recently, it was revealed that Ivanka Trump’s husband’s family, the Kushners, made a bid to buy the Marlins from Loria.

Charles Kushner released a statement, and it said:

“Although the Kushners have made substantial progress in discussions for us to purchase the Marlins, recent reports suggest that Mr. Loria will soon be nominated by the president to be the ambassador to France. If that is true, we do not want this unrelated transaction to complicate that process and will not pursue it.”

