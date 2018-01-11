New poll says Oprah would beat Trump in presidential election

(WSVN) - A new poll says Oprah Winfrey would beat President Trump if the 2020 election were held today.

The Rasmussen Reports survey found that 48 percent of likely voters in the U.S. would choose Winfrey, while 38 percent would opt for Trump. The poll said 14 percent were undecided.

The poll says 76 percent of Democrats support Winfrey, along with 22 percent of Republicans and 44 percent who say they are unaffiliated with any political party. Meanwhile, 66 percent of Republicans threw their support behind Trump, along with 12 percent of Democrats and 38 percent who were unaffiliated.

More women have a favorable opinion of Winfrey than men, with 52 percent of women choosing her in the matchup with Trump, compared to 43 percent of men.

Rasmussen says the survey of 1,000 likely voters was conducted between January 8 and 9, beginning the morning after Winfrey’s appearance at the Golden Globes.

