Multiple news outlets blocked from attending White House media briefing

(WSVN) - The New York Times is reporting that the White House blocked several news organizations from attending a Friday meeting with Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

The meeting, called a “gaggle,” was held instead of the usual daily press briefing.

The White House reportedly excluded CNN, the New York Times, Politico, Buzzfeed, and most foreign press organizations, all of which usually attend briefings.

“Nothing like this has ever happened at the White House in our long history of covering multiple administrations of different parties,” Dean Baquet, the executive editor of The New York Times, said in a statement. “We strongly protest the exclusion of The New York Times and the other news organizations. Free media access to a transparent government is obviously of crucial national interest.”

Upon learning of the exclusions, the Associated Press and TIME boycotted the gaggle, while FOX, NBC, ABC, and CBS were allowed in. Also permitted to attend were the conserative outlets Breitbart, Washington Times, and One America News Network.

Can’t remember any press secretary from Clinton, Bush or Obama canceling briefing and handpicking small group for gaggle. @PressSec — Peter Baker (@peterbakernyt) February 24, 2017

The WH today handpicked which outlets could attend an on record briefing w/ @PressSec. Excluded CNN, NYT among others. AP & Time boycotted — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) February 24, 2017

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.