Moore vehemently denies sexual misconduct

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alabama Republican Roy Moore is vehemently denying a Washington Post report alleging decades-old sexual misconduct with minors.

In a statement released Friday, Moore says he never provided alcohol to minors and “never engaged in sexual misconduct.”

The Senate candidate says: “As a father of a daughter and a grandfather of five granddaughters, I condemn the actions of any man who engages in sexual misconduct not just against minors but against any woman.”

He says he is strongly urging the Post, which published the report based on on-the-record statements, to “tell the truth.”

Washington Republicans have called for Moore to step aside if the allegations are true.

