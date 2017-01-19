Moore to speak at protest

WASHINGTON (AP) — Filmmaker and liberal activist Michael Moore will speak at an Inauguration Day protest in Washington.

Organizers say Moore will address activists at McPherson Square Friday afternoon in downtown Washington after President-elect Donald Trump is sworn into office. Permit applications show about 20,000 people are expected to attend the rally.

Moore was one of few prominent voices on the left to predict a Trump victory, saying his message resonated with working-class voters in Rust Belt states that Trump ultimately won. Moore supported Hillary Clinton after backing Bernie Sanders in the Democratic primaries.

Protest organizers have vowed to “disrupt” Trump’s inauguration and risk arrest by interfering with security checkpoints.

