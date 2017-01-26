Mexico’s president cancels trip to Washington, D.C.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto with Donald Trump before the 2016 election.

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says he has informed the White House he has canceled trip to Washington.

The announcement comes hours after President Donald Trump tweeted that their meeting should be canceled if Mexico won’t pay for the border wall between the two countries.

Esta mañana hemos informado a la Casa Blanca que no asistiré a la reunión de trabajo programada para el próximo martes con el @POTUS. — Enrique Peña Nieto (@EPN) January 26, 2017

