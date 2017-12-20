McConnell gives Trump gift to celebrate tax win

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he’s given President Donald Trump a baseball bat to symbolize that he’d “gone to bat for the middle class.”

The Kentucky Republican presented it to Trump on Wednesday when Republican lawmakers gathered at the White House to celebrate passage of their $1.5 trillion tax bill.

The dark brown bat is a Louisville Slugger, made by the company of the same name that started in that Kentucky city.

Republicans say the measure will spur the economy, boosting growth and wages for everyone. Democrats say the bill is mostly a boon to businesses and to the rich.

