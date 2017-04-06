Insufficient evidence for Bondi, Trump bribery complaint

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A southwest Florida prosecutor assigned by the governor to investigate a bribery complaint against President Donald Trump and Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi has found insufficient evidence to move forward.

Fort Myers-area State Attorney Stephen Russell presented Gov. Rick Scott on Thursday with the results of an investigation.

The complaint stemmed from scrutiny last year over a $25,000 campaign contribution Bondi received from Trump in 2013. Bondi asked for the donation around the same time her office was being asked about a New York investigation of alleged fraud at Trump University. The investigation followed numerous complaints filed against Bondi by a Massachusetts attorney.

A prosecutor working for Russell’s office concluded that there is no reasonable suspicion that Trump or Bondi broke Florida’s bribery law.

