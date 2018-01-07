WASHINGTON (WSVN) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sent out a series of tweets on Sunday about the medical mystery affecting American embassy workers in Cuba.
In two of the tweets, the Florida senator acknowledged a “sophisticated attack” took place.
In a third tweet, Rubio suggested the Castro regime likely knew about the incidents targeting U.S. government officials and their spouses.
The tweets come two days after U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a longtime advocate of improving ties with Cuba, said there is no evidence of a sonic attack.
“The FBI is saying that there’s no evidence of a sonic attack. The State Department doesn’t disagree with that assessment,” said Flake.
Some of the U.S. embassy workers that were stationed in the island nation suffered brain abnormalities.
U.S. officials said acoustic waves were not responsible.
Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.