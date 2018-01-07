WASHINGTON (WSVN) — U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio sent out a series of tweets on Sunday about the medical mystery affecting American embassy workers in Cuba.

In two of the tweets, the Florida senator acknowledged a “sophisticated attack” took place.

It’s a documented FACT that 24 U.S. govt officials & spouses were victims of some sort of sophisticated attack while stationed in Havana 1/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2018

Any U.S. official briefed on matter knows full well that while method of attack still in question,that attacks & injuries occurred isn’t 2/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2018

In a third tweet, Rubio suggested the Castro regime likely knew about the incidents targeting U.S. government officials and their spouses.

It is impossible to conduct 24 separate & sophisticated attacks on U.S. Govt personnel in #Havana without #CastroRegime knowing about it 3/3 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) January 7, 2018

The tweets come two days after U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., a longtime advocate of improving ties with Cuba, said there is no evidence of a sonic attack.

“The FBI is saying that there’s no evidence of a sonic attack. The State Department doesn’t disagree with that assessment,” said Flake.

Some of the U.S. embassy workers that were stationed in the island nation suffered brain abnormalities.

U.S. officials said acoustic waves were not responsible.

