Hundreds gather for protest in Chicago to moon Trump Tower

(WSVN) - Hundreds gathered on Chicago’s riverfront Sunday to moon Trump Tower.

A Chicago-based comedy group organized the “unique” protest with the hashtag #RumpsAgainstTrump.

“Meet at 3:30 PM at Trump Tower, right in front by the riverside,” the group wrote on their Facebook event page. “At the crack of 4:00 PM (pun intended), we’ll pull down our pants for a whole 10 seconds and send a powerful message to the Washington elites.”

When news of the protest spread, the group started a fundraiser for the Yellow Ribbon Fund. They said YRF helps returning military members who have been injured in the line of duty, calling the fund “a nonpartisan charity that we can all get behind (no pun intended).”

