Haitian community, local leaders react to Trump comments

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Haitian community in South Florida is sharing reactions after a Washington Post article published Thursday contained comments by President Trump on restoring protection for immigrants of certain countries, including Haiti.

Marleine Bastien, executive director of Haitian Women of Miami, read the article on camera, sharing her disapproval.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” said Bastien. “[The comments] are racist, divisive — he’s basically saying all he wants is the blond hair and blue eyes. He doesn’t want people from from Africa, from Salvador, from the Americas.”

Bastien couldn’t believe what she was reading.

“Haiti is not a sh*thole,” she said.

Bastien recalled that Trump seemed to have a different stance on Haiti as a candidate, when he paid a visit Miami’s Little Haiti.

“President Trump came to Little Haiti and told the people he shared their values of hardworking people just like his parents who came here as immigrants.”

“I will be your champion!” Trump proclaimed during his visit.

“It shows a president that speaks out of both corners of his mouth,” said Bastien. “It also shows his hypocrisy.”

Other local leaders shared their reactions as well.

Commissioner Jean Monestime, a Miami-Dade Commissioner and a Haitian-American, issued a statement that read in part, “Mr. Trump surely does not understand that what makes America Great is its diversity.”

Democratic Congresswoman Frederica Wilson was also displeased, saying, “His comments are yet another sign that people of color cannot count on this administration to create an agenda that treats all Americans fairly.”

Republican Congresswoman Ileana Ros-Lehtinen added, “Language like that shouldn’t be heard in locker rooms and it shouldn’t be heard in the White House.”

“Belittling people, bullying people, undermining people is not becoming of a president of the most important nation of the world,” said Bastien. “He’s the president. His words matter!”

