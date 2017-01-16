Georgia congressman to speak in Miami after questioning Trump’s future presidency

MIAMI (WSVN) - Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who questioned president-elect Donald Trump’s legitimacy as a future president, will be in Miami, Monday.

Lewis is expected to make an appearance at Jungle Island on Martin Luther King Jr. Day just days after making comments against Trump.

“I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president,” said Lewis in a “Meet the Press” interview. “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected and helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

Lewis is among a growing number of Democratic lawmakers who have made it clear they’re boycotting Trump’s inauguration after U.S. intelligence agencies claimed Russia meddled in the 2016 election to help trump win.

Trump fired back on Twitter, Saturday. “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart (not to mention crime infested) rather than falsely complaining about the election results. All talk, talk, talk – no action or results. Sad!”

Trump’s vice-president, Mike Pence, said he agrees with the president-elect’s tweets. “I think Donald Trump has the right to defend himself,” he said in a FOX News interview.

Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said in an ABC This Week interview, “We have been working with President Obama hand-in-glove, and I think that they, including the president, should step up and get his people in line and tell them to grow up and accept the fact that they lost the election.”

This also comes after Lewis, a 16-term congressman, testified against the president-elect’s choice of senator Jeff Sessions to be attorney general, attacking his record on assuring minorities have the right to vote.

At a Washington, D.C. demonstration advocating for equality, protesters rallied in the days leading up to the presidential inauguration. “You may switch presidents, but we just gon’ switch legs and keep on marching,” said civil rights activist. “We won’t back down! We won’t be trumped!”

This back-and-forth gained plenty of momentum. The latest to join in was senator Bernie Sanders.

“Cory Booker and John Lewis are right about is to talk about the racist past of Donald Trump, said Sanders. “We all remember that Trump was one of the leaders of the ‘Birther Movement,’ trying to delegitimize the presidency of our first African-American president.”

Monday morning’s event is set to begin at 8:30 a.m., where Lewis will be joined by senators Marco Rubio and Bill Nelson.

Copyright 2016 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.