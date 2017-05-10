Florida Gov. Scott to lead Super PAC that aims to help GOP

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Gov. Rick Scott is taking charge of a Super PAC whose goal is to rebrand the Republican Party and help President Donald Trump.

Scott on Wednesday became chairman of NewRepublican.org, which was founded by Republican strategist Alex Castellanos. Scott’s former chief of staff and 2014 campaign manager Melissa Stone will serve as executive director. Castellanos will the organization’s senior adviser.

Scott said in a statement that one of the goals will to be help Trump “force real change upon a political system and a city that hates change.” He also contends that the organization will appeal and target younger voters, as well as Hispanic voters.

The group said in a release that the Super PAC is planning on launching digital and television ads in the next few months.

