Florida abortion waiting period law temporarily blocked

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state Supreme Court order blocking enforcement of Florida’s 24-hour abortion waiting period will remain in place while a lower court determines whether the law is constitutional.

The Florida Supreme Court issued its ruling Thursday, leaving in place the injunction it ordered ten months ago.

The court said there is a strong likelihood that a lower court will determine the law is unconstitutional and the state provided no evidence that the law addresses a compelling state interest.

Gov. Rick Scott signed the waiting period into law in 2015 and it was quickly blocked by a lower court after the ACLU sued. But an appeals court lifted the injunction a year ago and the law was in effect until the Supreme Court temporarily blocked it two months later.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.