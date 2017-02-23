First city in the US calls for impeachment of President Trump

RICHMOND, Calif. (WSVN) — A city in California has become the first city in the United States to call on President Donald Trump to be impeached.

According to FOX 32, the city council of Richmond in California voted unanimously, Tuesday night, to ask the U.S. House of Representatives to investigate impeachment proceedings against President Trump.

The resolution resulted from council members’ displeasure at President Trump’s refusal to entirely remove himself from his business interests after being sworn in as president on Jan. 20.

“This is our voice, this is our country and we have a right to speak up,” said Councilwoman Gayle McLaughlin, who introduced the measure.

The council and activists who supported the measure explained that the Emoluments Clause in the U.S. Constitution prohibits American presidents from accepting gifts or profiting from a foreign power, such as Russia.

The Richmond city council’s decision comes less than a month after Michael Flynn resigned as the Trump Administration’s national security adviser for misleading Vice President Mike Pence about his communications with the Russian ambassador.

Other cities in California, including San Francisco, San Jose and Oakland, have raised strong objections to President Trump, as well.

Supporters of the Richmond council resolution admit that the measure is largely symbolic.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.