Fake Trump Time magazine cover on display at Doral Resort

DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A Time magazine cover of President Trump is being called a fake, and the magazine’s editors say it’s time for it to go.

Controversy and questions have sparked over what looks like an authentic magazine cover.

According to the Washington Post, it can be seen hanging on the walls of at least four Trump golf clubs, including Trump’s resort in Doral.

“Hung on the wall, it’s very impressive-looking — it’s fake, it’s totally fake,” said Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold.

According to the Washington Post, the phony cover photo is in the Doral resort’s pro shop and sports bar.

“The design is all wrong,” said Fahrenthold. “If you know Time magazine’s design, you can tell for a bunch of different reasons: the thinness of border, the placement of the headlines.”

Some Trump supporters don’t see this as a big deal.

“People do it for novelty, like when you go to Disney or whatever you can do — a fake card for stuff and for fun,” said Trump supporter Carlos Quintero. “I really don’t think much of it.”

“But somebody felt the need to gild the lily, to add basically a fake extra thing on top of what was real,” said Fahrenthold.

But there are those who see the irony.

“I think it’s ironic,” said one man. “I think it’s ironic — the fake news, and then we have a little bit of fake news on his wall, but you know, I guess time will tell.”

Time has told, and social media is having a field day.

“Look, Time magazine’s no friend of mine, except they put me on the cover so much, not because they like me, because they like selling magazines,” said Trump.

He’s been on the cover 14 times since 1989.

“I think we have the all-time record in the history of Time magazine,” said Trump.

That record, however, belongs to Richard Nixon.

Time magazine has asked the Trump administration to take down the phony photos. The White House has not commented on this.

