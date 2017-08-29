Donald Trump Jr. to be interviewed aboout Russia connections

(WSVN) - Donald Trump Jr. has agreed to a private, sit-down interview in regards to Russia’s role in the 2016 election.

The president’s son will meet with the Senate Judiciary Committee, which wants to ask him about his get-together with Russian operatives at Trump Tower in June of 2016, where he was promised damaging information about the Clinton campaign. Trump says they never came forward with such information.

His meeting with senators could happen as early as next September.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.