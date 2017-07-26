Diaz or Taddeo to replace legislator who resigned over slur

MIAMI (AP) — Republican Jose Felix Diaz and Democrat Annette Taddeo will meet in a special election to replace a Florida legislator who resigned after using a racial slur and vulgar language in a conversation with two African-American colleagues.

Unofficial online results show Diaz took 58 percent of the vote in his primary against two opponents Tuesday. Taddeo won 71 percent over one rival in her race. The Miami-Dade County seat goes to the winner of the Sept. 26 special election.

Former State Sen. Frank Artiles resigned in April, days after using the slur and vulgarities at a private club near the state Capitol. He apologized on the Senate floor.

Diaz, an attorney, once competed on a reality show hosted by now President Donald Trump. Taddeo ran unsuccessfully for lieutenant governor in 2014.

