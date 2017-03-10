Curbelo introduces new version of Dream Act

MIAMI (WSVN) - Florida Congressman Carlos Curbelo introduced a new version of the Dream Act in Congress.

Curbelo introduced legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants brought into the U.S. illegally as children to stay in the country.

The Recognizing American Children Act would offer an eventual path to U.S. citizenship to immigrants who entered illegally before Jan. 1, 2012.

