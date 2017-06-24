South Florida welcomed former President Bill Clinton as part of the 85th United States Conference of Mayors, Saturday.

Speaking at the four day-event, which is being held this weekend at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the former commander in chief praised the conference’s host city. “The city adopted a whole new motto and a commitment to inclusion and to working together,” he said.

"@mayorlandrieu did a gutsy thing, took a lot of grief for taking down statues of confederate war heroes." – @billclinton #uscm2017 pic.twitter.com/TZu9DvDaz3 — U.S. Mayors (@usmayors) June 24, 2017

The annual summer gathering brought together more than 250 mayors from across the country to the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean to discuss a wide range of issues.

It’s the first time Miami Beach has hosted the event since 1962.

