Broward County’s vice mayor is now its new mayor.

County commissioners joined Beam Furr as he took the oath of office, Tuesday morning.

Furr had nothing but compliments for his colleagues and the job they’re doing. “The level of discussion and the thoughtfulness, the experience, the smarts and the respect paid to each other — that’s what you want out of your local government,” he said, “and that’s what Broward County has. Broward County is being very well-served. Democracy is being well-served, and I’m proud to be a member of this political body.”

Beam Furr is new Mayor of Broward County. pic.twitter.com/PuEWGzh8GN — Broward Commission (@browardinfo) November 28, 2017

Broward does not have a strong mayor system, but Furr will set the agenda and run commission meetings.

On the new mayor’s agenda: improving transportation and recycling, as well as finalizing plans for the convention center.

Furr’s term runs through November 2018.

Former mayor Barbara Sharief remains on the panel as a commissioner.

