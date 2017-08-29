Bad blood lingers in GOP as Congress ponders Harvey relief

NEW YORK (AP) — Republicans from New York and New Jersey are pledging unconditional support for those devastated by Hurricane Harvey. But they haven’t forgiven Texas Republicans for opposing a disaster relief package five years ago.

Northeastern Republicans on Tuesday recalled with painful detail the days after Superstorm Sandy ravaged their region in 2012. At the time, the Texas congressional delegation overwhelmingly opposed a $51 billion disaster relief bill they said was packed with wasteful spending.

Five years later, another powerful natural disaster has exposed lingering resentment that highlights deep divisions in a Republican Party grappling with crisis.

It may take weeks or months to survey damage across the Gulf Coast, but early estimates suggest Harvey could be one of the most expensive natural disasters in American history.

