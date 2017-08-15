Attorney General Jeff Sessions to visit South Florida

MIAMI (WSVN) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions will be paying a visit to South Florida, Wednesday.

Sessions and U.S. Immigrations and Customs Acting Director Tom Homan will be at PortMiami, where Sessions will give a speech regarding sanctuary cities.

Sessions will give a speech on what he says is a growing trend of violent crime in sanctuary cities that are not complying with enforcing immigration laws.

Sessions is expected to highlight places like Miami-Dade, which has increased cooperation and information sharing with federal immigration authorities.

