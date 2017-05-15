Arguments start in Trump travel ban hearing

SEATTLE (AP) — Arguments are underway in Seattle over whether to reinstate President Donald Trump’s travel ban.

Acting Solicitor General Jeffrey Wall is telling a three-judge panel of the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals that the president has broad authority over immigration.

Judge Ronald Gould says each side has been allotted 30 minutes but will be granted more if necessary, given the significance of the case.

