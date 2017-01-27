AP FACT CHECK: Trump wrong that 2 killed during Obama speech

CHICAGO (AP) — President Donald Trump incorrectly claimed in a television interview that two people were shot and killed in Chicago during then-President Barack Obama’s farewell speech.

Trump referenced Obama’s speech in an interview Wednesday with ABC News and said, “Two people were shot and killed during his speech.”

According to a transcript, he added “They weren’t shot at the speech. But they were shot in the city of Chicago during his speech.”

Chicago police records show no one was fatally shot in the city on Jan. 10, the day of Obama’s speech. There were five shootings, but none occurred while Obama was speaking.

Trump has criticized Chicago for its soaring violence, saying on Twitter this week that he would “send in the feds” if the city can’t “fix the horrible `carnage.”‘

