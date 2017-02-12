Anti-Trump protesters line Palm Beach street during weekend visit

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people came together in West Palm Beach to voice their objections about President Donald Trump on the last day of his weekend visit to South Florida.

Protesters chanted and held up signs as Trump’s motorcade zipped by them on its way to the airport, Sunday evening.

Presidential Motorcade passes Anti-Trump protestors who lined the street in West Palm Beach for hours waiting on the President to pass @wsvn pic.twitter.com/gBkQWbzhlx — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) February 12, 2017

The demonstrators shared various concerns with News. “Clean water and over corporate greed,” said protester Josephine Mulcahy.

Air Force One took Trump back Washington, D.C. shortly after the motorcade sighting.

Trump had spent the weekend with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Saturday night, Abe condemned North Korea’s apparent ballistic missile test.

Trump expressed his support for the ally country. “The United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 percent,” he said.

North Korea’s move comes as Trump is expected to take action on a matter involving Russia. Michael Flynn, Trump’s national security adviser, has faced criticism for allegedly discussing sanctions against Russia with the country’s ambassador to the U.S. while President Barack Obama was in office.

CNN is reporting that Flynn and the White House are insisting that the accusations are wrong.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he hopes to try and restore U.S.-Russia relations, but both sides must be committed.

While no date has been set for a meeting between Trump and Putin, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to head to the White House on Wednesday to discuss his country’s security and international position.

International relations was a hot topic at Sunday’s Palm Beach protest, where a handful of Trump supporters showed up to defend the commander in chief.

“It’s sad. They didn’t have to do this,” said one Trump supporter.

“Trump is the man, I love you,” said another Trump supporter.

Still, the anti-Trump protesters were unfazed, and the “no hate, no fear” chants continued.

Police were on hand to ensure the protesters’ safety. No incidents were reported.

