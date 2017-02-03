Anti-Trump march back on in Florida after brief cancellation

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A planned weekend protest march outside President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort is back on after two other groups took over its organization.

Alex Newell Taylor of Women’s March Florida said Thursday that her group and South Florida Activism have taken over the march from Stephen Milo. He had issued a statement earlier saying Saturday’s March to Mar-a-Lago was being canceled because of safety concerns.

Newell Taylor says the groups have more experience organizing demonstrations than Milo and believe they have the expertise to keep it peaceful.

The president is scheduled to be at Mar-a-Lago this weekend for the first time as president. The protest will be aimed at the president’s moratorium on refugees from seven primarily Islamic countries and other issues.

More than 2,000 people have registered on Facebook to attend.

