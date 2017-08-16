Amid protests, Sessions calls out sanctuary cities in PortMiami speech

MIAMI (WSVN) - United States Attorney General Jeff Sessions visited Miami to speak out about sanctuary cities and immigration policy, Wednesday afternoon, and he was greeted by dozens protesters who wanted to make sure their concerns were heard.

Sessions arrived at PortMiami to deliver a speech at around 3 p.m. In his address, he called out cities across the U.S. that are not compliant with President Donald Trump’s order to drop their “sanctuary” status. These cities limit their cooperation with the government’s effort to enforce immigration law, in some cases allowing undocumented immigrants to reside there without facing deportation.

While the attorney general spoke, dozens of demonstrators came together in Downtown Miami, near PortMiami, to rally against the Trump administration’s immigration policies.

The attorney general praised Miami-Dade County for being the first in the nation to drop its sanctuary community status, earlier this year. He announced the county is fully compliant and is eligible to receive $500,000 in law enforcement funds from the federal government.

Sessions, who was joined by ICE Acting Director Tom Homan, urged other cities, like Chicago, to follow in Miami-Dade’s footsteps. “Every year, too many American lives are victimized as a result of sanctuary city policies,” he said, “whether it be theft, robbery, drugs, assault, battery, even murder.”

“We’ve had approximately 463 detainer requests come in as of last Friday,” said Michael A. Hernandez, Miami-Dade County Senior Advisor and Director of Communications. “Of those, about 174 individuals who were arrested on local charges and being held in Miami-Dade County jails were taken into custody by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.”

But protesters argued the effects Trump’s policies have on the community are not worth the federal funds. “Attorney General Sessions is here to send a message to cities around the country: that complying with Donald Trump will earn you federal dollars,” said City of Miami Commissioner Ken Russell. “I disagreed with that because federal dollars are valuable, but the trust of your community is priceless.”

Meanwhile, about 30 people marched from the Torch of Friendship, next to Bayfront Park, to PortMiami and then to the Freedom Tower.

Among the demonstrators were members of “Miami Fights Back,” one of several groups that have pushed back against sanctions Sessions has threatened against sanctuary cities. “I think what we represent is the community as a whole,” said Florida Immigrant Coalition member Melissa Taveras, “which is really fighting for an important part, an intricate part, of our community, which is the immigrant community.”

Sessions also touched on the violence that rocked Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend. “I know you’ve all been following that. I want to thank the state and local people, the federal people that worked so hard since those tragic events there,” he said. “In no way can we accept, apologize for racism, bigotry, hatred, violence and those kinds of things that too often rise in our country.”

After his speech, Sessions did not take any questions, including whether he plans to pursue those responsible for the violence in Charlottesville.

