SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Activists joined state representatives at the dinner table in Southwest Miami-Dade, Sunday night, to discuss the fate of a program aimed at helping young immigrants.

Participants at the “Dreamer Dinner,” held at the Winston Park Clubhouse, talked about the benefits of the Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), also known as the Dreamer’s Act, and the consequent risks if the program is revoked.

Instituted in the Obama era, the program allows young people who came to the U.S. illegally as children to remain here.

President Donald Trump is said to be considering revoking DACA, something that concerns Florida Rep. Robert Asencio. “It’s sad what’s going on, and hopefully the president will hear the cry and keep DACA in place and listen to many Americans.”

More than one million immigrants could be affected if the program is revoked.

