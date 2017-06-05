Police looking for Costco burglars

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are looking for thieves who burglarized a Costco in North Miami Beach.

According to officials, the thieves broke into a Costco by drilling a hole in a back wall.

Surveillance cameras captured them burglarizing the store near Northeast 146th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, last week.

If you have any information on this burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

