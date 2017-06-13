Pembroke Pines man charged with spearing lobster

MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A Pembroke Pines man has been charged for spearing lobster in the Keys, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the information report, 25-year-old Ricko Maragh was caught spearing lobster Sunday afternoon, near Marathon. No dive flag was displayed.

Maragh was underwater when he was approached by a deputy who was patrolling the area on a personal watercraft. The deputy also found that Maragh had four more speared lobster in his possession.

According to police, all of the lobsters were out of season and two were undersized. Maragh also did not have the required measuring device in his possession.

He was issued a notice to appear in court for possession of speared, out of season, undersized lobster and having no measuring device.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.