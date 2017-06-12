Tri-Rail service stopped after pedestrian struck, killed by train in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a Tri-Rail train in Fort Lauderdale Monday afternoon.

The southbound train struck the person, who may have been on a bike, between the Cypress Creek and Fort Lauderdale stations. Tri-Rail officials said 207 passengers were on-board at the time of the crash.

Police are on the scene investigating and rail service between the stations is at a standstill, as both directions of train traffic have been stopped.

Commuters are being warned to expect delays, while transportation officials set up a “bus bridge” between the two stations.

