MIA flight turns around after lightning strikes plane, cracks windshield

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A flight to Spain was forced to return to Miami after the plane’s windshield cracked in severe weather.

Officials said the Air Europa flight took off from Miami International Airport heading to Madrid, Wednesday night.

Two hours after takeoff the pilot was forced to turn around when lighting struck, cracking the window in the cockpit.

“Last night was pretty much a disaster,” said passenger Jamie Thomas. “About an hour or so into the flight, you know, we had some rough turbulence, of course the tropical storm, which was expected, but lightning struck the plane. First we thought they said it was on the wing, but the damage was actually a cracked windshield, so we returned over here.”

According to officials, the plane has been repaired, and it’s expected to take off again at around 1 p.m., Thursday.

The airline said all affected passengers were compensated with vouchers for a free flight.

Copyright 2017 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.