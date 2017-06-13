Man says car mistakenly identified in Lauderhill crash

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - As police continue to investigate a deadly crash that occurred in Lauderhill on Thursday, one man claims his car was wrongfully linked to the fatal incident.

On June 8, a car crash took the life of 57-year-old Helaine Elize and injured her sister Elsianne Tulisse. They were both on the sidewalk when a vehicle spun out of control.

The vehicle then flew into a nearby bench. Several others were injured.

Police said the crash was caused by reckless driving, and they were looking for a red Dodge Neon that fled the scene. However, the car’s driver came forward Tuesday and said he did nothing wrong.

“I am in no way, shape or form involved or in this accident. I just want to clear my name and just move on with my life,” said Jerome Johnson with his attorney by his side. “I see the car hit the other car then went over to the other side. From there it was … nothing much I see.”

Surveillance video shows Johnson’s car drive by the crash, but Johnson said he was unaware that the situation took a tragic turn.

It wasn’t until he saw the news that he knew the police were looking for his car, according to Johnson.

“Apparently, there’s something going on, and I’m not involved, so my first thing is to call my attorney because this could go crazy ’cause there’s a fatality involved,” he said.

Johnson’s attorney said he and his client have been cooperating with the investigation and contacted the police the day after the crash. They also turned over the car.

“Mr. Johnson is exercising his responsibility as a citizen to cooperate with this investigation, which is something that a person who had things to hide would not be doing,” said attorney Gustavo Frances.

They said Johnson gave a statement to police Tuesday. Lauderhill PD said Johnson is cooperating with the investigation, but it is still open.

It is unknown if Johnson will face any charges.

“My heart goes out to the family, families of the victims involved in this accident because, trust me, it is not an easy thing to lose loved ones. Especially in a matter like this,” said Johnson, “and I’ve been cooperating to the full extent to make sure that justice is served, but I am not involved in any of this.”

According to police, no arrests have been made.

