Man hospitalized after shooting in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews rushed one man to the hospital after, officials said, shots were fired in Northwest Miami-Dade, Friday night.

North Miami Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Northwest 133rd Street and Northwest 13th Avenue, just before 9:30 p.m.

Paramedics transported one man to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

