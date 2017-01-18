ZooMiami gorilla Josephine dies at 49 years old

MIAMI (WSVN) - ZooMiami’s oldest gorilla Josephine passed away Wednesday afternoon, zoo officials said.

Spokesman Ron Magill told 7News that Josephine died at 2 p.m., and suffered from many ailments including swollen intestines, stomach issues, and a possible tumor.

“Being the oldest gorilla, Josephine takes on a matriarchal role in the troop, acting motherly toward the younger two, 39-year-old Fredrika and 17-year-old Kumbuka,” ZooMiami’s website said.

Josephine’s passing comes just before she would have turned 50 years old. Gorillas in the wild have a lifespan of approximately 35 to 40 years, but can live more than 50 years in captivity.

News of Josephine’s passing comes just one day after the Columbus Zoo announced that their gorilla, Colo, died at the age of 60. Colo was the oldest gorilla in the U.S.

