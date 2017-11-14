Zoo Miami vulture predicts winner of NASCAR championship

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - One of NASCAR’s biggest races is back in town at the Homestead Miami Speedway, and one of Zoo Miami’s birds will predict the winner.

NASCAR drivers will soon be able to rev up their engines in South Florida and fans are excited for this weekend’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Championship.

The race will bring some of the biggest names in the sport right to our backyard. With such an important competition, Zoo Miami left the prediction in the claws of a very unique bird names Peanut.

“He’s an Indian White-rumped Vulture, the only one in the entire country, a critically endangered species,” said Zoo Miami’s Ron Magill, “but he’s able to predict winners of major sporting events, so we’re gonna have him predict the winner of who’s gonna win the NASCAR Cup.”

The zoo placed out four bowls of food, which represented this year’s championship four top racers: Brad Keselowski, Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr.

The decision was a tough one for Peanut, but in the end, one driver stood above the rest. “I could tell he was a little bit indecisive at first, but ‘boom,’ when he went to it, right to Kyle Bush,” said Magill, “so I’m telling you, money in the bank. Put it on Bush.”

Not everyone agrees with Peanut’s choice. “That’s a great, safe pick ’cause he’s been a champion, he’s a guy who can give you a lot of surprises on the tracks,” said NASCAR spokesperson Omar Amador, “but who I think is going to win is Martin Truex Jr.”

“I was a personal fan of Brad Keselowski,” Magill said. “He’s been a fan of the zoo. He’s come out here, loves animals. He’s so kind. Plus, he gave me his jacket, his crew jacket.”

No matter who wins, NASCAR promises a memorable experience. “If you haven’t been to a track to watch a NASCAR race, please do it,” Amador said. “It will completely change the perspective of how you see the sport of NASCAR.”

“People come from all over the country to see this race,” Magill said. “It’s right in your backyard. Take advantage of it. It’s a sporting event you’ll never forget.”

The championship will take place on Sunday at the Ford EcoBoost 400.

