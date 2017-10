MIAMI (WSVN) - Zoo Miami is set to reopen after it was forced to close down due to damage caused by Hurricane Irma.

The zoo will repen on Oct. 14 after it was closed for more than a month.

Zoo Miami closed its doors Sept. 7 so that crews can repair the damage.

As a way to welcome everyone back, the zoo is offering 50 percent off general admission Oct. 14 and 15.

