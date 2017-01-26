Zoo Miami participates in #CuteAnimalTweetOff

In the words of Zoo Miami, "Otterly adorable!" Photo: Zoo Miami on Twitter ‏@zoomiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Need some good news today? Zoos and aquariums nationwide participated in a friendly Twitter competition by posting pictures of their cute zoo inhabitants, and joining in on the fun was our very own Zoo Miami.

Zoos and aquariums across the nation participated in the highly competitive #CuteAnimalTweetOff on Twitter, Wednesday.

According to Mashable, the tweet-off all started when Smithsonian’s National Zoo posted a picture on Twitter of their adorable, white, fluffy, baby grey seal who was just born at the zoo.

We welcomed a gray seal pup Jan. 21. The pup appears to be nursing, moving & bonding well w/ mom. https://t.co/l0Bzu7g8ek #Squee pic.twitter.com/nEhuJe6vBk — National Zoo (@NationalZoo) January 25, 2017

That’s when a woman named Sarah Hill, who lives in Virginia, saw the tweet and and tweeted a taunt at the Virginia Aquarium to follow up with a cute picture of their own.

Turns out the Virginia Aquarium likes some friendly competition, because they immediately took to Twitter to post an adorable picture of not one, but two cute animals.

Thus, the Twitter war began.

Not one to shy away from social media trends, Zoo Miami made sure to join in on the fun, as well.

And it didn’t end there.

Or there.

Zoo Miami really won this competition (in our opinion).

And they made sure to end the tweet-off on a “fierce” note.

