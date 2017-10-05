Zoo Miami otter gets root canal

MIAMI (WSVN) - A giant otter at Zoo Miami had some canine issues.

The giant otter, named Ticuna, was given a double root canal, Thursday.

She broke both of her upper canines and needed some assistance. She was unable to eat for some time due to the severe pain.

That’s when the Zoo Miami staff stepped in. They brought over a team of veterinary dentists to perform the surgery.

The 4-year-old otter is said to be OK and is set to return back to the zoo when it reopens on Oct. 14.

