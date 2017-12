Zoo Miami got into the spirit of the season with a tree lighting ceremony.

The park celebrated the holidays with a ceremony for Zoo Lights in Southwest Miami-Dade, Friday evening.

Dozens of people showed up to see animal-shaped and Christmas tree light displays.

The event, hosted by Ron Magill, also had snow, elves and Santa for the children.

